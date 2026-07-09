Molly Mae Hague celebrates seven years with Tommy Fury

The duo, both 27, enjoyed a romantic dinner at the five-star hotel after a star-studded day at Wimbledon together

Tommy Fury treated his partner Molly-Mae Hague to a lavish stay at the Corinthia hotel in London as they celebrated their 7th anniversary.

The couple share two children: three year old daughter Bambi and their four-week-old son Midas.

To mark the occasion, Tommy splashed out on a luxurious £12,000-a-night stay in the Musician's Penthouse.

The boxer shared sneak peek of their getaway, showing off the two-storey suite, which features a grand piano, chandeliers and a private outdoor terrace with breathtaking views of the city.

The duo, both 27, enjoyed a romantic dinner at the five-star hotel after a star-studded day at Wimbledon together.

Molly posted throwback pictures during their time on Love Island and joked: 'Who would've thought!!!' Tommy proposed in Ibiza in July 2023, after pretending they were on a brand trip.

However, in the summer of 2024, Molly-Mae announced that she and Tommy had separated after five years together.

They rekindled their romance last year and announced they were expecting their second child just months later.

Their anniversary celebrations come after reports claimed that Tommy Fury's family and Molly-Mae Hague's relatives are reportedly not on good terms, despite the influencer's previous claims suggesting otherwise.

Molly-Mae welcomed the couple’s baby boy, Midas Thomas, with her fiancé Tommy, earlier this month.