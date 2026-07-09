When will Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share wedding pictures?

Taylor Swift takes important decision regarding private wedding details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 but the world has yet to see the pop superstar’s bridal look – from Dior’s wedding couture, and it might be a while before they do.

The 36-year-old musician and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated their big day at Madison Square Garden, New York City, and kept a strict no-phone policy. Their wedding guests including their families, and friends all kept tight-lipped about the day, not leaking a peep about the bride and groom.

The Opalite hitmaker has adopted the same strategy about the decision to share the pictures, and will reportedly give a glimpse to fans from her special day when she is ready to do so.

As Kelce Brothers’ Instagram page shared, a spokesperson from Dior noted that the first photos will come straight from Swift, adding that they don’t know when that might be.

While fans are waiting on the edges of their seats to see how the Grammy winner looked as a bride, it seems they have no option but to wait for when she decides to share her big day with the world.