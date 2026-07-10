Inside Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff's amicable separation

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff parted ways on good terms

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff may have quietly gone their separate ways, but do not expect a Hollywood style fallout.

According to People magazine, the actress abd Grammy-winning producer are handling their reported separation with respect–and plenty of affection for one another.

“They love each other deeply and are very sweet to each other. They are going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity,” the source said. “The rumors swirling around out there about them just aren’t true.”

The update comes after fans noticed Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July wedding without Qualley, instead bringing his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.

Around the same time, eagle-eyed followers spotted that Qualley had removed several personal photos from Instagram, including wedding snapshots, though she later restored one picture featuring Antonoff.

Away from the relationship chatter, both stars have been keeping busy. Antonoff is currently on Bleachers' Forever Tour, while Qualley is preparing to begin work on the horror film Possession.

The pair married in August 2023 after two years together, and both previously spoke openly about how much the relationship meant to them.

“It’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world,” Qualley said in 2023. “I’m so excited and so at ease all at once.”

Antonoff also admitted earlier this year that he simply “love[s] being married.”

Their romance even inspired Lana Del Rey's song "Margaret," with the singer later revealing, “I’m grateful for [Antonoff], for his example that he gave me in his marriage to Margaret. I saw the way he looked at her when he met her and he’s a big reason why I waited so long to get married and why I met my amazing husband.”

For now, it appears the relationship may have changed—but the mutual respect hasn't.