Hailee Steinfeld's husband Josh Allen reveals who chose first baby's name

Hailee Steinfeld’s husband Josh Allen shared who came up with their first baby’s name.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and the Pitch Perfect actress welcomed their daughter named Harper Haize in April.

In a recent conversation the athlete revealed that his wife, who is an actress and singer, picked their girl’s name.

He was asked whether there was any specific inspiration behind their daughter’s moniker. The 30-year-old father of one stated, “It was an early thought that we had.”

“It was my wife’s idea,” he credited the Sinners star. The E! News interviewer asked if Harper is a family name or if there’s any special significance.

the NFL pro replied, “She can answer that question better than I can.”

For the unversed, the 29-year-old actress announced in April that she welcomed her baby girl with her husband in a post on her Substack, titled “Special Delivery.”

“Our baby girl has arrived!!” she wrote in the newsletter. “We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.”

A few months later, in June, Hailee revealed their daughter’s name in a heartfelt letter to the little bundle of joy on her Substack, Beau Society.