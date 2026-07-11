Humanoid robots perform historic live surgery for first time ever: Watch

Humanoid robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are getting integrated into almost every aspect of human life and the latest medical breakthrough could change the future of surgery forever.

Two humanoid robots have performed a historic live surgery for the first time ever.

The robots guided by the team from University of California, San Diego managed to remove a gallbladder from a live pig, cutting tissue, clipping vessels and lifting the organ out on their own limbs.

Though the robots were tethered during the operation, so they couldn't fall and hurt the animal but the researchers still call the development a major milestone.

The bots were not specifically designed for surgical purposes, instead the team used commercially available $20,000 Unitree G1 robots, standing four to five feet tall.

However, these robots were equipped with three-fingered hands capable of gripping surgical tools, in addition to built-in cameras and sensors that helped guide the procedure.

The procedure was done under strict human supervision.

Scientists writing in the journal Nature said several technical hurdles remain before robots like these can operate on real patients.