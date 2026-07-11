Justin Trudeau steals show with hilarious cameo in Katy Perry’s TikTok dance video

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made the cutest cameo in girlfriend Katy Perry’s latest TikTok video.

The 41-year-old posted a video on Thursday of herself and her team dancing to her newly released single “Watch It Burn” while backstage at Stuttgart’s Jazz Open festival in Germany.

The video clip captures scenes of Perry and her entourage bouncing around in an area surrounded by many buses full of tourists. The eagle-eyed fans did not take time to notice the 54-year-old Trudeau bouncing in and out of the frame and dancing along with Perry.

The American singer-songwriter captioned: “Ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck.”

@katyperry ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck ♬ Watch It Burn - Katy Perry

Fans found the moment quite adorable, recalling when he was the president of Canada.

The video comes a day after Perry posted on Instagram pictures of the couple looking like they were locking lips, thus proving that they are officially a romantic couple. The two have reportedly been seen together since July 2025, one month after Perry and the actor Orlando Bloom broke up after being together for nine years.

The two met for the first time publicly in October 2025 when she went to watch a cabaret show in Paris for her 41st birthday party.