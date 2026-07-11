FIFA releases more than 1,000 new World Cup final tickets: Here’s how to book your spot

FIFA has surprised football fans by releasing more than 1,000 World Cup final tickets on Friday just ahead of Spain vs Belgium quarterfinal.

The final, which appeared to be sold out days earlier, is set to take place on July 19, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The newly released tickets for 1,200 seats in the upper deck costs around $7,380 each. The 68 lower-deck seats are priced between $19,995 and $32,970. Hospitality packages with food and drinks cost $32,500 to $34,500. On FIFA's resale marketplace, ticket prices for the final range from about $7,440 all the way up to $11.5 million.

The World Cup ticket prices have attracted severe criticism. Attorneys general in California, New York, New Jersey and Texas have raised concerns with FIFA and some have even opened an investigation into the issue, accusing the organization of misleading fans about seat locations and quality.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the pricing, saying the demand for this World Cup jumped by ten times or more compared to past tournaments.

He pointed out that ticket prices started for as low as $60 and the average price across the whole tournament came out to just under $500, which according to him is much cheaper than most American sports.

How to book your spot in FIFA World Cup final:

Visit FIFA's official ticketing website.

Sign in to your FIFA account or create a new one if you don't have one.

Go to the World Cup 2026 ticket section.

Select the Final match at MetLife Stadium.

Check the available seating categories and prices.

Choose your preferred seats and add them to your cart.

Complete the payment using an accepted payment method.

After purchase, your tickets will be available through your FIFA ticket account or the official FIFA ticketing app, according to FIFA's delivery schedule.

Infantino insists FIFA had no choice but to let prices rise with demand.