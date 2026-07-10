Paul Feig leaves comedy behind for new horror film ‘Detention’

Paul Feig isn't done surprising audiences.

Fresh off the blockbuster success of The Housemaid, the filmmaker is heading even deeper into horror by signing on to direct Detention, a secretive new thriller backed by Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Platinum Dunes.

Details about the story are being kept tightly under wraps, but insiders say the project is a horror thriller that immediately caught Feig's attention as he searched for something darker than his recent box-office smash.

The screenplay comes from Daniel Gold, with producers Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Brad Fuller, Cameron Fuller, Feig and Laura Fischer assembling an impressive team behind the scenes.

Universal is expected to get the first opportunity to land the project thanks to its long-running relationship with Platinum Dunes and Blumhouse, although no studio is officially attached yet.

The project gained momentum after producer Brad Fuller discovered Gold's script and brought it directly to Feig. Once the director signed on, teaming up with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster became a natural fit. The pair earlier partnered in 2013 for The Purge.

Feig is riding one of the biggest highs of his career. The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, earned more than $400 million worldwide, becoming the director's highest-grossing film.

He's already developing its sequel, The Housemaid's Secret, which is slated for release in December 2027.