Shakira hypes World Cup halftime show with Justin Bieber, BTS, and Madonna

The FIFA World Cup FInal halftime show will take place at MetLife Stadium on July 19

Shakira couldn’t be more excited to share the World Cup stage with Justin Bieber, BTS, and Madonna.

Speaking on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill on Wednesday, July 8, the Colombian superstar teased the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, promising fans a performance unlike anything the tournament has staged before.

Despite having performed at the World Cup opening ceremony numerous times over the past two decades — most recently last month — the Grammy-winning singer admitted she's still processing the scale of the event, which will take place at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

“I played at the inauguration, and now I’m playing at the final,” Shakira said. “I’ve got to wrap my head around it, make it a little different from what I did at the inauguration.”

FIFA and Global Citizen recently confirmed Bieber as the latest addition to the lineup, joining the previously announced Shakira, Madonna and BTS. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is curating the groundbreaking 11-minute performance, and Shakira hopes he won't stay behind the scenes.

“It’s going to be a shared halftime show,” she said. “It’s going to be pretty historic, five amazing artists. Well, four amazing artists plus me.”

The World Cup has remained closely tied to Shakira's career since she introduced the tournament anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) in 2010. Ahead of this year's final, she's also celebrating another milestone, with her Burna Boy collaboration Dai Dai (FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026) becoming the first official FIFA World Cup anthem to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Global Exclusive U.S. chart.