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Benny Blanco jokingly tells Selena Gomez ‘I hate you' on lunch date

Selena Gomez says ‘you know it’s love when you wanna dine outside and he obliges’

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Web Desk
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Published July 10, 2026

The couple, who wed in September 2025, recently attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding
 The couple, who wed in September 2025, recently attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

Benny Blanco reluctantly agreed to an outdoor lunch with wife Selena Gomez, but he made it clear he wasn't thrilled about dining in the summer heat.

On Thursday, July 9, Gomez shared a video on her Instagram Stories from the couple's lunch date, showing the pair sitting in an almost empty outdoor seating area at a restaurant.

As she panned the camera around, the pop icon remarked, “No one else… Oh, except those people!” while pointing toward the camera toward the only occupied table nearby.

“That’s our security,” Blanco, 37, replied with his head in his hands. “No one is sitting, it’s a hundred degrees out,” he explained.

“Why are you hiding your face?” Gomez asks, to which he jokingly replies, “Cause I hate you!”

Gomez, 33, captioned the post, “You know it’s love when you wanna dine outside and he obliges.”

Benny Blanco jokingly tells Selena Gomez ‘I hate you’ on lunch date
Benny Blanco jokingly tells Selena Gomez ‘I hate you’ on lunch date

The lunch date came a week after Gomez and Blanco attended Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce in New York City. The wedding, held at Madison Square Garden, marked a welcome break from the couple’s long-distance marriage as Gomez filmed season 6 of Only Murders in the Building in London.

Gomez temporarily moved there in May alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, the latter of whom has been nominated this year for an Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. OMITB also snagged another Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

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