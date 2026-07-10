Victoria, David Beckham uplift daughter Harper after Nicola Peltz's snub

Harper was recently snubbed by her estranged sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz

Victoria and David Beckham are reminding their only daughter how much she means to them.

On Friday, July 10, the power couple celebrated as Harper Beckham turned 15 years old.

Taking to her Instagram, the former Spice Girl shared pictures of her mini-me throughout the years, including one of the mother-daughter duo napping together.

“I cannot even begin to express how much I love and adore you and how incredibly proud I am to be your mummy,” Victoria, 52, wrote in the caption.

The fashion designer continued, “It has been the greatest joy to see you blossom into a young lady. You are a kind, gentle, funny, and beautiful soul, inside and out! You are my best friend and you inspire me every day!! I love you more than I could ever put into words and I am so grateful to be your mummy! Happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, David shared multiple baby pictures of Harper, and another shot of Harper napping in between her parents.

“My Pretty Lady is turning 15 today,” the football legend, 50, wrote. “You are the perfect daughter, sweet, kind & a beautiful human with the best personality just like daddy,” he jokingly added.

David concluded his wish by reminding Harper, “We love you so much and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives, have the best day ever.”

The birthday wishes come just days after Harper’s estranged sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz, seemed to snub her.

Nicola, who is married to David and Victoria’s eldest child Brooklyn Beckham, celebrated the latest addition to her family as her brother, Will, tied the knot with Kenya Jones. In an Instagram post, Nicola called Kenya her “dream sister,” even though she Harper became her sister-in-law in 2022.