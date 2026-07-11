Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro exchanged heated words, shoves in Las Vegas: what led to scuffle?

Tyler Herro, Milwaukee guard, gets involved in an unexpected scuffle on Friday morning, July 10.

Herro and Bam Adebayo exchanged heated words and shoves during the NBA Summer League game at Las Vegas.

The two former Miami Heat teammates exchanged shoves at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel before the Bucks and Heat game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Adebayo approached Herro and smashed him in the head area, a report claimed which appeared on ESPN.

It all began after Adebayo walked up to Herro about his comments he made on social media criticising the center.

For the unversed, the pair had played for seven-years as teammates for Miami Heat before Herro was transferred to Milwaukee.

Just moments after he finished interview during the game on the Prime broadcast, the news of his altercation with Adebayo flashed on social media.

Herro, after bumping fists with the Bucks’ summer league players post-Friday game, left the building without saying a word on the incident with Adebayo.

However, the Heat issued a statement, confirming that the incident occurred, saying, “We’re aware and not commenting."

The controversy stemmed after screenshots surfaced on social media that appeared to show Herro sliding into an Instagram Direct message with a fan, questioning Adebayo’s defensive talent.

Adebayo struck a three-year contract extension at $166 million with the Miami Heat in June 2024.

The alleged comments by Herro in the DM raised concerns about whether Adebayo brought it on defense night in and night out was good enough for someone who makes $60 million.