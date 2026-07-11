Summit Fire in Antelope Valley scorches over 2,700 acres with evacuations in place

A wind-fueled brush fire spreading quickly in the Antelope Valley has engulfed the local community of Llano on Friday, July 10, 2026.

The fire, locally named the Summit Fire, has spread across the 2,709 acres with 0% containment that led to the officials issuing evacuation orders.

The Summit Fire was about 15:50 p.m. Friday, July 10, near Jesus Canyon Road and East Avenue Z, near the L.A.-San Bernardino County line.

According to the latest assessment update by the L.A. County Fire Department, it has provided the latest update on the brush fire, which has now spread to 2079 acres around 7 p.m. local time.

Evacuation orders are in place for areas of East Avenue Z and Fort Tejon Road, while evacuation warnings were issued in other nearby areas.

Officials from the LAFD have established an Evacuation Shelter at Antelope Valley Family YMCA, located at 43001 10th St W in Lancaster.

To keep the fire under control, at least 10 air tankers were dispatched to help dump water on the fire, with officials requesting additional aerial support late Friday afternoon, per Eyewitness News 7, a local ABC affiliate.

No injuries have been reported so far, with crews on the spot reporting some sheds and barns damaged or destroyed, and structures that were in use lay in the fire’s path.

As per the latest reports, the Summit Fire has moved into the Angeles National Forest and is heading toward San Bernardino County.