Katie Price reveals why she would never use disposable camera again

The four-part documentary from Sky delves into her personal and professional life

Katie Price admitted she would not want disposable cameras to become popular again in a candid confession.

The former glamour model, 48, revealed she used to racy photos on disposable cameras, confessing she no longer has to worry about it in the digital age.

Speaking with Love Island Aftersun host Joe Baggs while promoting her Sky documentary series Nothing To Hide, she said she would ditch the disposables.

'Nowadays, because you’ve got your phone, I think people take more explicit photos.

'With a disposable, you have to be careful and remember you have to take them somewhere like Boots,' she explained. So someone is going to look at your pictures. So someone like me is definitely not having a disposable. I don’t want to bring them back.'

The four-part documentary from Sky delves into her personal and professional life, from her early modelling career to her failed marriages and public scandals.

The series features interviews with Katie's family members and former partners, but it was Gareth Gates’ appearance that left the mum-of-five shocked.

The documentary has been available on Sky and streaming service Now since 8 July