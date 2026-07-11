Andrew to face questions as UK police prepare to meet Virginia Giuffre's family

UK detectives are reportedly preparing to travel to the United States to speak with the family of the late Virginia Giuffre as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to The Times, officers from Thames Valley Police are planning to meet members of Giuffre's family as investigators continue examining allegations linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former Duke was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with his former role as the UK's trade envoy.

The investigation has since expanded.

Detectives are now looking into a broader range of potential offences after widening their inquiry in March to include allegations of corruption and possible sex trafficking-related offences.

Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent accusers, reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Andrew in 2022 after filing a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations and the settlement included no admission of liability or wrongdoing.

The latest reports come as Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, revealed that the family is "actively working" to have the Duke of York appear before a formal parliamentary hearing, saying they remain determined to seek further accountability.