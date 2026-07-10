JJ Chalmers reveals how Prince Harry's Invictus Games changed his life

Prince Harry joined competitors showing the same enthusiasm that has become synonymous with the Invictus Games since he founded the competition in 2014 on a Friday.

During a wheelchair rugby match, Harry produced a daring no-look pass over his head that landed perfectly in the hands of a teammate, who sprinted over the try line to score.

Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitan couldn't hide his admiration. "He did a no-look pass. Did you see it? A no-look pass over his head," he said.

Laughing, he revealed Harry had tried to play down the moment afterwards.

"He said to me at the end, 'It was just a throw and hope,' but I said, 'Style it out, style it out. That was done on purpose.'"

The Duke didn't stop there. He also took on the laser run, a demanding event that combines running with laser pistol shooting, as he raced around the course alongside competitors.

He shared plenty of laughs with former Army Captain Dave Henson while pulling a humorous face before the pair shook hands at the finish.

Henson, a former Royal Engineers officer, lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan in 2011. He later captained Team UK at the inaugural Invictus Games in London in 2014, winning gold medals in the 200-metre sprint and sitting volleyball before going on to claim Paralympic bronze in the T42 200 metres at the Rio 2016 Games.

Former Invictus Games competitor JJ Chalmers paid an emotional tribute to the competition, saying it had completely changed the course of his life.

Reflecting on its impact, Chalmers said the Games had transformed the "trajectory" of his life and called for its message to reach even more people around the world.