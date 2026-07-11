Princess Kate's sweet reunion kiss with William comes with stylish nod to Alice Temperley

Prince William and Princess Kate shared a tender reunion with a kiss as they came together for the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor.

Kate made a chic return on Friday in a timeless gingham dress as she cheered on Prince William during the annual charity match.

The sleeveless design featured a square neckline, wide straps and a flowing full skirt, perfectly suited to the warm summer weather.

She completed the elegant look with tortoiseshell Ralph Lauren sunglasses and soft beachy waves.

Her outfit also appeared to carry support for designer Alice Temperley, who announced just a day earlier that she would be stepping down from her fashion label.

Kate finished her look with brown statement earrings from Sézane, previously worn to the polo event in 2022, and a sentimental friendship bracelet handmade by Princess Charlotte during the National Three Peaks Challenge, layered with two additional bracelets.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles after she skipped last year's polo match while undergoing cancer treatment and was also absent in 2025, making this year's return a welcome sight for royal fans.

Joining her was Harriet Sperling, the newest face in the royal circle, who has become a familiar presence at the charity polo event since beginning her relationship with Peter Phillips in 2024.

Harriet Sperling was looking pretty in a softer summer palette Beulah London dress featuring elbow-length sleeves and a coordinating belt.

Fresh from her appearance at Wimbledon with Peter Phillips, she accessorised with Finlay sunglasses and the same green amethyst Kiki McDonough earrings she wore to the tennis championships.