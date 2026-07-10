 
Geo News

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet reunite with King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's young children were last in the UK in 2022

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 10, 2026

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet reunite with King Charles
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet reunite with King Charles

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have reunited with their grandfather, King Charles, for the first time in four years. 

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the private family gathering took place on Friday, July 10, at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, where the King and Queen Camilla welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children.

The long-awaited reunion was held behind closed doors, with palace officials making clear that no photographs will be released and no additional details will be shared.

The meeting marks Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, seeing King Charles, 77, in person for the first time since 2022, when they travelled to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but did not attend any public events.

Make us preferred on Google
Queen Camilla feeds food to naughty ‘buddies' in rare royal moment
Queen Camilla feeds food to naughty ‘buddies' in rare royal moment
Andrew receives new warning after Harry's power show in UK
Andrew receives new warning after Harry's power show in UK
Prince Harry shares good news about Meghan, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry shares good news about Meghan, Archie and Lilibet
Prince William promotes ‘warmth, connection' after snubbing peace plan
Prince William promotes ‘warmth, connection' after snubbing peace plan
Charles Spencer welcomes special members to Diana's home
Charles Spencer welcomes special members to Diana's home
Prince William, Harry's key engagements announced as Meghan agrees to conditions
Prince William, Harry's key engagements announced as Meghan agrees to conditions
Palace drops exciting ‘spoiler' as Archie, Lilibet royal dream fulfilled
Palace drops exciting ‘spoiler' as Archie, Lilibet royal dream fulfilled
What forced Meghan Markle to return to UK?
What forced Meghan Markle to return to UK?