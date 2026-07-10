Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet reunite with King Charles

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have reunited with their grandfather, King Charles, for the first time in four years.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the private family gathering took place on Friday, July 10, at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, where the King and Queen Camilla welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children.

The long-awaited reunion was held behind closed doors, with palace officials making clear that no photographs will be released and no additional details will be shared.

The meeting marks Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, seeing King Charles, 77, in person for the first time since 2022, when they travelled to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but did not attend any public events.