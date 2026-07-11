Kensington Palace issues William, Kate update after King, Sussexes meet

The Prince and Princess of Wales were present in Windsor, Berkshire, around an hour-long drive awat from the meeting taking place at Highgrove House between King Charles and the Sussexes.

It is understood that that Charles was delighted to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, whom he hadn’t seen almost four years.

There had been reports that the monarch is putting pressure on his heir to soften his stance on Prince Harry, hence there was still some uncertainty over whether Prince William and Princess Kate would actually give in.

On Friday, they attended the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club to raise money for some “incredible charities”.

Soon after Kensington Palace shared a video of the couple taking part in the annual event, and it didn’t seem like that had any plans on making their way to Highgrove for the family reunion.

Harry and William have been estranged from almost four years and haven’t spoken to each other during this time. It was understood that Princess Kate was still trying to mediate between the warring brothers, but she also gave up after Harry’s BBC interview in 2025.

William and Kate instead focused on the polo field as they celebrated “15 years of using sport to support charities making a lasting difference across the UK and around the world”.

The Palace noted that this year’s match “raised more than £1 million”. It will support charities such as: Wales Air Ambulance (25th Anniversary), The Royal College of Paramedics (25th Anniversary), Shout, Ty Hafan, Forward Trust, Evelina London Children’s Hospital, Maternal Mental Health Alliance, We Are Farming Minds, The Passage, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.