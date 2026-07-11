Prince Harry reunites with Invictus ally for powerful podcast ahead of Birmingham 2027

Prince Harry is set to open up about grief, trauma, and mental resilience alongside two close friends.

The Duke of Sussex will join former Invictus Games gold medallist and broadcaster JJ Chalmers on the latest episode of Joe Marler Will See You Now, hosted by former England rugby star Joe Marler and co-host Jake Bhardwaj.

The episode, due to be released on Monday, July 13, coincides with the one-year countdown to the Birmingham 2027 Invictus Games, the international sporting event Prince Harry founded in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

During the conversation, they will talk about overcoming adversity, navigating difficult experiences and building resilience.

Announcing the episode, Marler said the podcast aims to tackle difficult subjects without losing its sense of humour.

"We try to pride ourselves on the ability to go from light to dark to serious to fun, because, for me, it's just one big conversation," he explained.

Harry and Chalmers have shared a close friendship through the Invictus community for years, with the broadcaster becoming one of the competition's most recognisable ambassadors after winning gold at the Games.

Latest discussion is expected to shine a spotlight on the importance of mental wellbeing while celebrating the spirit of the Invictus movement ahead of its return to the UK in 2027.