England's Miami heat test awaits in quarter-final as US meteorologist's warning goes viral

England is facing the two-front challenge in the crucial quarter-final clash with Norway: the Miami heat and Erling Haaland.

Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man squad will be eyeing to secure a place in the last four in the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating Norway at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Taking on the Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland is key to clinch the game and keep the hopes alive to end the six-decade title drought.

Norway has many players on its roster who have been featuring in England’s Premier League.

Amid the buzzing England-Norway clash, a U.S. meteorologist's warning has been making waves on social media.

According to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Chad Merrill who revealed that hailstorms are “likely” to appear around the Hard Rock Stadium around the kick-off time of Saturday’s showdown.

For the unversed, the region has faced intense weather conditions in recent days, including extreme heat warnings on Thursday and Friday as temperatures peak in the mid-30s Celsius.

In an interview with The Sun Sport, Merrill told, “Right now we’ve got in Florida a sea breeze type of setup where you get these afternoon showers and thunderstorms that come off the Atlantic.”

“And for Miami itself, they get thunderstorms during this time of the year that typically happen in the afternoon,” Merrill added.

“It’ll come in during the morning, and then during the midday to early afternoon there will be a couple of thunderstorms in the Miami area.

“Those thunderstorms can produce a lot of lightning in Florida and brief heavy downpours,” said Merrill.

What’s kick-off time for England vs Norway?

As the Three Lions have touched down in South Florida for quarter-final clash at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with kick-off time set at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

The match will be broadcast on ITV1 for the UK viewers, while a live stream feed will also be available via ITVX.