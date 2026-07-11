South African football star Jayden Adams dies at 25, weeks after World Cup debut

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, who recently made his World Cup debut for South Africa, died at the age of 25 on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Adams played in all three of his team's group-stage matches, and was an unused substitute when South Africa were eliminated by Canada in the Round of 32.

Unofficial reports have linked the death a suicide linked to depression. Neither Mamelodi Sundowns nor the Adams family has issued an official statement, though his death has been confirmed by people close to him.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Adams' mentor Brendine Johnson described the grief as overwhelming, saying, “This passing has ripped everybody apart.”

Johnson said he had spoken with Adams just two days before his death, adding that Adams sounded hopeful and excited about the season ahead, including South Africa's Africa Cup of Nations title defense.

The family has asked for privacy while they come to terms with the loss. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Tributes have poured in from fans and football figures across South Africa. "Rest in peace, Jayden," wrote one fan online. "So much talent and life ahead."