Prince William issues statement on major celebration after tough call

Prince William could be travelling across the pond after firmly avoiding his estranged brother Prince Harry’s UK visit only to step back on his turf.

The Prince of Wales, who is the royal patron of England’s Football Association, had previously shared that he had no plans on attending the FIFA matches unless England made it to the final.

Kensington Palace shared a statement from the future King, following the riveting match between England and Norway.

“Well done England! Top performance in a tough environment,” William wrote, adding a flexed bicep emoji.

“Commiserations to a proud Norway team,” he continued. “Onto the semi final. Never in doubt!”

Prince William did not travel to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where England lost the quarterfinals, nor the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia, where England made it to the finals.

However, he did make an appearance at various Euros games. Most recently, he travelled to Turkey to watch Aston Villa play in the Europa League final and was left in an emotional state after they won.

William has shown immense support to his team before they left for the FIFA worldcup, and as he promised, he would make an exception if England beats Argentina in the semis and heads to the finals.