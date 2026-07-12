Prince Harry shares thoughts about ‘coming home’ as William agrees

Prince Harry and Prince William did not have a chance to meet as the brothers remain estranged from one another. However, there was on key matter that they both ardently agree on.

Do they believe that it’s coming home? Yes, they do. Both of them.

Both of King Charles’s sons have expressed that this time around, the FIFA Worldcup trophy is England’s for the taking especially after the big win against Norway in the Quarterfinals.

Prince Harry appeared to be a delight as he sat down for an interview on the latest episode of Joe Marler Will See You Now.

The Duke of Sussex recently became a topic of discussion when James Corden discussed the ‘all-time British Harrys’ during his own podcast, and the bit went viral in good humour.

Now that Harry was in the UK, the debate popped up again but with a new twist. Joe asked Harry if he could switch bodies with another famous Harry, who would it be.

The choices were England captain Harry Kane, Harry Styles and Harry Potter. To which King Charles’s second son responded, “Kane on a winning day.”

And when asked if it was “coming home”, Harry gleefully agreed so.

Meanwhile, Prince William has also shared that when England makes it to the final, he will be making the journey to see it live in the stadium.

The future King also personally penned a message after they won against Norway, stating that this is a “special team” and that he “never doubted” about the win.

William and Harry are separated by a rift, yet united by the love for their country.