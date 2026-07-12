King Charles receives baby news after Archie, Lilibet special meeting

Royal family has expanded as a special baby announcement has been made, leaving fans delighted.

The daughter of Princess Alexandra, Flora Alexandra Ogilvy, has welcomed a baby girl on July 8.

She released an adorable picture of her newborn on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

Flore wrote, "Our daughter Isabel Marina Vesterberg arrived safely on the morning of 8 July. Timothy and I are overjoyed and full of love for her.

"She’s named for the blessing that she is, as well as my paternal great-grandmother. Her name also means ‘of the sea’, where we always feel most at peace in Scotland and Sweden. Thank you for your thoughtful messages."

It is important to note that Princess Alexandra is the only living granddaughter of King George V.

Fans in the comments section showered love for the newborn and the entire family.

"Congratulations! A daughter is the greatest gift of God! May Isabel Marina grow up healthy, happy and joyful! So happy for you!" one wrote.

Another penned, "Loving congratulations to FLORA AND TIM. Your beautiful daughter, Isabel, is a special addition to the extended family."