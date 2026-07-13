Thomas Rhett performs favorite One Direction song live with Niall Horan

Thomas Rhett recently performed his favourite One Direction song with Niall Horan during their coheadlining show.

Last week, Niall, 32, and Thomas, 36, both on vocals and guitar, shared the stage at GEODIS Park in Nashville to perform a series of hit tracks, including the English-Irish boy band’s Steal My Girl.

On Thursday, July 9, the two performed the lead single from 1D’s fourth studio album, Four, released on September 29, 2014.

Notably, when put on the spot at the ACM Awards, the oldest son of singer Rhett Akins told Billboard, without hesitation, that Steal My Girl is his favourite One Direction song and even launched an impromptu sing-along on the red carpet.

Moreover, the Nashville co-encore also had the duo join forces on a performance of Niall’s solo release Heaven and Thomas’ Die a Happy Man.

They also turned Ella Langley‘s massive hit Choosin’ Texas into a duet for the fans. The two singers kept the party going with a performance of Old Tricks.

For the unversed, Old Tricks, originally paired Thomas with Blake Shelton the Slow Hands singer filled in for Shelton’s part.

Both artists shared a video of Thursday night’s live performance on Instagram.

To their fans’ excitement, there’s one more chance to catch Niall and Thomas co-headlining as they’re set for a date at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., on July 18.