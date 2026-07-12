Harry Styles' Wembley gigs come with huge payday

Harry Styles has reportedly made a huge amount of money from his Wembley Stadium concerts, with new reports claiming each show brought in around £15 million.



The singer recently finished a historic 12 night run at the famous London venue, making it one of the biggest moments of his solo career.

According to The Sun, Harry earned an estimated £177.6 million from the full residency.

The report claimed basic ticket sales alone brought in around £9.5 million every night.

A source told the publication, "Harry served up Wembley's most lucrative shows ever. The ticket demand and sales were unprecedented and he probably could have sold double the number of shows."

The source added, "It just shows how much of a global star Harry has become as a solo artist.

His appeal and performances are astonishing and fans are happy to pay for the pleasure of seeing a master at work."

The report also claimed that extra money came from VIP packages, sponsorship deals, merchandise sales and business partnerships.

Harry's representatives have not commented on the reported figures.

His final Wembley show ended on an emotional note when his sister, Gemma, walked onto the stage to surprise him.

She told the crowd she was proud of the person he had become, leaving Harry close to tears.

Harry also thanked his former One Direction bandmates, saying, "I wouldn't be here tonight without four friends of mine.

I want to thank Niall, Louis, Zayn, and my dear friend, Liam!"