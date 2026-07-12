Mel C recalls deadly fight with Victoria Beckham that nearly ended career

Mel C says one heated moment with Victoria Beckham nearly ended her Spice Girls dream.

Long before Wannabe turned the Spice Girls into pop royalty, one heated exchange almost changed music history.

Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Mel C revealed she came dangerously close to losing her place in the iconic girl group after a drunken argument with Victoria Beckham at the 1996 BRIT Awards.

The night had started like a dream. The band celebrated with champagne, rubbed shoulders with Lenny Kravitz and soaked up the glamour. But the fairy tale ended in spectacular fashion.

“As we were leaving to find our car, whatever the situation was, I just turned around and said, ‘Victoria, f*** off,’” Mel C admitted.

The next morning, reality hit harder than the champagne. As per the singer, Mel B and Geri Halliwell were furious.

“I was told in no uncertain terms that if anything ever happened like that again, I would be gone,” she said. “That completely freaked me out.”

For Mel C, the warning felt devastating. Years of dreaming about becoming a pop star suddenly seemed to hang on one careless moment.

“I thought I might have messed it all up,” she confessed, admitting she feared a seemingly small disagreement could cost her everything.

Fortunately for fans, it did not.

Just months later, the Spice Girls released Wannabe, launching one of the biggest pop phenomena of the 1990s and selling millions of records around the world.

It turns out one of music’s most successful groups came surprisingly close to looking very different–all because of one unforgettable argument in a BRIT Awards parking lot.