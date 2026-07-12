Adam Sandler defended after major role in Taylor Swift wedding

Adam Sandler's surprising role at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has got people talking.



While some fans were confused by the choice, one of his former co stars believes that it actually makes perfect sense.

Actress Jana Kramer recently spoke about Sandler's role as the couple's wedding officiant during an episode of her Whine Down podcast.

She said she worked with him years ago on Click and knows him as a genuinely kind person.

“Everyone was like, ‘Oh, that's an interesting choice’,” Kramer said, explaining that Sandler has a caring side that many people do not always see.

“He really is a good man. I could see him being really funny, but then also really grounded and sentimental. He is very intentional when he speaks and soft spoken,” the star added.

Sandler, who has been married to his wife Jackie for 23 years, reportedly accepted the couple's request to officiate without hesitation.

A source told PEOPLE that he wanted the ceremony to feel honest and personal instead of turning it into a big performance.

The source added that Sandler simply wanted to share a little advice from his own marriage.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid also praised Sandler's work, calling him “phenomenal.”

Reid revealed that Sandler encouraged the newlyweds to kiss each other often and never let small arguments last too long.

Adam has also spoken warmly about both Travis and Taylor, calling them kind, funny and wonderful people.