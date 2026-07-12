Lewis Capaldi breaks down during emotional comeback show

Lewis Capaldi shared a deeply emotional moment with fans during his headline performance at BST Hyde Park.



The 29 year old singer struggled to hold back tears while looking out at the huge crowd.

Lewis was performing in front of around 65,000 fans during the first of his two headline shows at the London festival.

While speaking to the audience, emotions got the better of him.

“To be here with you all and to be able to..." Lewis started before stopping mid sentence.

He turned away from the microphone, wiped his eyes and tried to collect himself as thousands of fans loudly chanted his name.

After taking a moment, he continued, “I didn't know if this was going to be possible... And so to be here it's really special for me."

The touching moment reminded many fans of what Lewis went through in 2023, when he was unable to finish his Glastonbury performance because of severe Tourette's symptoms.

Soon after, he stepped away from music to focus on his mental health before making his emotional return at Glastonbury in 2025.

Earlier in the evening, Lewis also admitted he had been feeling nervous before taking the stage.

“Thank God the first three songs are done, I was f****** s******* myself," he joked, making the crowd laugh.

The heartfelt performance was another powerful reminder of just how far Lewis has come.