Zendaya reveals Spider-Man line she still uses on Tom Holland

Zendaya has shared a sweet story about her life with Tom Holland and fans are loving it.



While talking about their new Spider Man movie, the actress revealed that one funny line from their first Marvel film is still part of their daily conversations.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 on July 1, Zendaya admitted that she often says, "You really screwed the pooch on that one," to Holland whenever she is teasing him.

Before saying the line, she laughed and looked at him, saying, "You're gonna be like, 'No, you don't!'" Holland immediately smiled and replied, "Yeah, you do say that a lot."

The quote comes from Spider Man: Homecoming as it was originally said by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark after Peter Parker made a mistake.

Holland revealed the line was never in the script.

"Really interesting ad lib, but it's a great line, and it works in the movie," he said.

The actor also admitted he got no idea what it meant when Downey first said it during filming.

Zendaya also shared another look into their married life, adding that Holland loves telling her everything that happened on set after he gets home.

He even acts out scenes and excitedly explains every moment while she watches.

The couple will soon return as Peter Parker and MJ in Spider Man: Brand New Day, which is set to arrive in cinemas on July 31.