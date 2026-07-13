Marvel actress Wai Ching Ho passes away at 82

Marvel actress Wai Ching Ho has died at the age of 82, leaving fans and fellow actors heartbroken.

The beloved actress was best known for playing the powerful Madame Gao in Marvel's Daredevil and later appeared in some other popular films and TV shows during her long career.

The news was shared on Saturday by some of her former co stars, who remembered her with touching tributes.

Actor Peter Shinkoda was among the first to post about her passing.

Later, he wrote, "I won't ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set.

I know wisdom, I'd hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful."

Actor Perry Yung also confirmed the cause of her death. He wrote, "It's a very emotional moment for all of us who knew Wai Ching Ho.

She passed away peacefully after a stroke two days ago."

He added that she was "a kind, compassionate human being whose work as an artist lifted every production to a higher standard."

Born in Hong Kong in 1943, Ho started her screen career in the early 1980s and later appeared in Law & Order, Fresh Off the Boat, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Hustlers and Pixar's Turning Red.

Her role as Madame Gao in Marvel's Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders remains one of her most memorable performances.