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Holly Ramsay beams in new baby bump photos following Bethany Peaty fallout

The mom-to-be wore a simple red mini dress and cradled her bump in one of the snaps

By
Web Desk
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Published July 13, 2026

The post comes hours after it was reported that Adams pregnant sister, Bethany has fallen out with Holly
The post comes hours after it was reported that Adam's pregnant sister, Bethany has fallen out with Holly

Holly Ramsay, who announced her first pregnancy last month, has shared new baby bum photos with her fans following Bethany Peaty fallout claims.

The daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 26, recently shared several pictures taken in the garden. The mom-to-be wore a simple red mini dress and cradled her bump in one of the snaps.

She shared the sun-kissed photos while proudly showing off her baby bump and flashed a wide smile as she posed for the camera.

Holly captioned the pictures as she enjoyed the UK heatwave with husband, Adam Peaty.

She wrote: 'sweet summer.'

Meanwhile, Adam, 31, looked dapper in a blue shirt and matching shorts.

The post comes hours after it was reported that Adam's pregnant sister, Bethany has fallen out with Holly. 

For the unversed, she was the only member of Adam's family who was still in contact with the couple. 

Last month, Holly announced that she is expecting a baby girl with the Olympian.

Holly said that she 'can't wait to see her husband become a girl dad' in a sweet Father's Day post. Adam has a son George, five, with his ex Eirianedd Munro.

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