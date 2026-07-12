Jimin recreates Erling Haaland’s iconic walk during BTS concert

Jimin turned a lighthearted Erling Haaland joke into a viral moment.

A video from BTS’ concert at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on July 11, as part of their ongoing ARIRANG World Tour, captured the K-pop singer and dancer hilariously imitating the Norwegian footballer’s iconic walk after a fan’s poster.

His stunt left everyone in stitches with many flooding the social media platforms with hysterical laugh emoji.

One fan wrote, “Jimin never fails to make me laugh and happy.” Another complimented, “Jiminnaa , you are so funny , love you so much.”

It all began during the Day 1 soundcheck when J-Hope noticed a fan holding a sign in the crowd. Rather than keeping it to himself, he immediately called Jimin over to take a look.

They all burst into laughter as soon as they read the message, which cleverly compared three larger-than-life figures.

The sign read: "Haaland – The God of Football. Thor – The God of Thunder. Jimin – Our God."

Clearly amused, the Dynamite singer paused to admire the poster and even stopped to snap a photo before returning to the soundcheck, delighting the fan who had created it.

But the story didn't end there.

During the latest concert, Jimin, 30, surprised fans by casually mimicking football star’s walk while performing on stage.

A compilation video combining the soundcheck interaction with the concert clip quickly spread online, with fans calling it the perfect "how it started vs. how it's going" moment.