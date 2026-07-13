Hilary Duff addresses most asked fan question about 'Lizzy McGuire'

Hilary Duff gets candid about working in ‘Lizzy McGuire’ as a child star

Hilary Duff was growing up on television as a child star alongside a generation of other kids, who watched and looked up to Lizzy McGuire.

The 38-year-old singer and actress has always sparked curiosity among fans about how she dealt with the pressure that comes with being on screen as a child growing up.

In a new interview, the Mature hitmaker reflected on that aspect of her career and noted, “I hear that a lot from people, [that I was an important part of their childhood], and I wear a badge of honour,” as per People Magazine.

Duff has always been open about her journey into showbiz – sharing how her mother used to drive her and her sister Haylie Duff to Los Angeles for their auditions.

The Metamorphosis songstress landed her first role in 1998 with Casper Meets Wendy, followed soon by Lizzy McGuire in 2001, which ended up becoming an era defining show.

After taking some time away from the spotlight to focus on her family, Duff made her comeback with a brand new album, Luck...Or Something, and is currently on tour.