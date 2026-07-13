Keith Urban and Bunnie XO dating? Details revealed

Keith Urban is reportedly interested in Bunnie XO after her recent split from Jelly Roll.

According to RadarOnline, the country singer is said to be curious about getting to know the podcast host better as sources claim that he believes the two could be a good match.

The pair reportedly have mutual friends in Nashville’s country music world. One source claimed Urban has admired Bunnie XO for some time and described her as "an incredibly sexy lady with a heart of gold."

The report also claims that Urban likes her adventurous personality and everything she has been through in life.

However, sources say he is not rushing into anything as he is reportedly waiting for the right time before making a move.

Bunnie XO is also said to be a fan of Urban’s music and reportedly thinks he is "very cool" and "sexy."

The rumours, moreover, came after reports that Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll ended their marriage after nearly 10 years together.

Their relationship faced difficult moments over the years, including Jelly Roll’s past admission that he was unfaithful early in their marriage.

For now, there is no confirmation that Urban and Bunnie XO are dating or have started a romance.

Neither of them has publicly spoken about the rumors. The claims are based on unnamed sources and remain unconfirmed.