 
Geo News

Tom Holland recreates 'Spider-Man' meme in surprising interview

Tom Holland encounters real-life namesake in viral video

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 13, 2026

Tom Holland recreates Spider-Man meme in surprising interview
Tom Holland recreates 'Spider-Man' meme in surprising interview

Tom Holland had a chance to do the funniest thing by recreating the infamous Spider-Man meme, and he took it in a new interview for The Odyssey press tour.

The 30-year-old actor came across another Tom Holland, the historian behind The Rest is History podcast, who invited him for a chat.

In a promotional video for the podcast episode, the two namesakes pulled the same chair with their name labels. The two then pointed fingers at each other in the true Spider-Man fashion.

The video clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing their hilarious reactions.

One X user wrote, "I am way more excited about this than I should be," and "Oh they did it."

A third excited fan chimed in, "this is huge for me specifically."

Someone asked, "But the question is which one of them said 'Can we PLEASE do the spider man meme' and which of them said 'I WAS JUST ABOUT TO ASK.'

Make us preferred on Google
Christopher Nolan shares son's savage Oscar joke
Christopher Nolan shares son's savage Oscar joke
Victoria Beckham brushes off meme frenzy with glamorous Miami night out
Victoria Beckham brushes off meme frenzy with glamorous Miami night out
Taylor Swift's brother-in-law Jason Kelce shares glimpse into MSG wedding
Taylor Swift's brother-in-law Jason Kelce shares glimpse into MSG wedding
Jennifer Lopez risks fans' wrath with giant sunhat at Wimbledon
Jennifer Lopez risks fans' wrath with giant sunhat at Wimbledon
Jay Z brings out Rihanna from 'retirement' for special concert
Jay Z brings out Rihanna from 'retirement' for special concert
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates first Emmy nomination with stylish night out
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates first Emmy nomination with stylish night out
‘Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill breathes his last at 78
‘Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill breathes his last at 78
Lorna Luxe says late husband left notes to protect her future relationships
Lorna Luxe says late husband left notes to protect her future relationships