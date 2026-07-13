Tom Holland recreates 'Spider-Man' meme in surprising interview

Tom Holland had a chance to do the funniest thing by recreating the infamous Spider-Man meme, and he took it in a new interview for The Odyssey press tour.

The 30-year-old actor came across another Tom Holland, the historian behind The Rest is History podcast, who invited him for a chat.

In a promotional video for the podcast episode, the two namesakes pulled the same chair with their name labels. The two then pointed fingers at each other in the true Spider-Man fashion.

The video clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing their hilarious reactions.

One X user wrote, "I am way more excited about this than I should be," and "Oh they did it."

A third excited fan chimed in, "this is huge for me specifically."

Someone asked, "But the question is which one of them said 'Can we PLEASE do the spider man meme' and which of them said 'I WAS JUST ABOUT TO ASK.'