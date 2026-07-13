Edward's ex breaks silence on split after Fergie's update: 'I still love him'

Prince Edward's ex-girlfriend has gone public with the truth about her unshakable love for the royal and her shock split amid a surprise update on Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson has received another blow from Edward's ex, who was once friend of Fergie, for her unexpected move that shook her.

The Duke of Edinburgh's ex-girlfriend revealed she cut off contact with her once trust worthy friend, expressing deep disappointment at recent revelations about the former Duchess of York.

The West End star, who dated the Duke of Edinburgh for five years during the late 1980s and early 1990s, spoke candidly about her decision to distance herself from Fergie.

"She was always inviting me to places," Ms Henshall told Hello!.

"If we were all together with the family, she would always bring me into conversations. She was very welcoming, so I find what has come out since disappointing and horrendous."

The actress was unequivocal about her position: "We are not still in touch and I wouldn't be now."

Ferguson and her ex-husband Andrew have faced severe backlash over their connections with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, costing her multiple charity patronages and business partnerships.

During their friendship, Ferguson opened up to Henshall about her difficulties with Palace officials, whom she referred to as "the men in grey" and "the boring old farts".

Henshall reflected that while Ferguson was portrayed as a liability for the royal family by the media, she herself would have been "a tabloid wet dream" had her relationship with Edward become public.

Prince Edward's former girlfriend revealed to the Telegraph that the then-duchess advised Henshall to "get out while you can."

These revelations form part of Henshall's forthcoming memoir, 'The Showgirl and the Prince', which is set for release on July 16.

The 59-year-old actress has chronicled her five-year romance with the Duke of Edinburgh, 62, in what she describes as "a love story set against the backdrop of the Eighties and Nineties of musical theatre".

The book contains intimate details of their relationship, which the auther felt were necessary for authenticity, telling the outlet: "I hope he won't blush too much," adding that she had informed Edward before publication."

"He thanked me," she said. "I didn't want to blindside him and I wanted to assure him that it wasn't a kiss and tell. My experience with him and his family was really rather lovely."

However, the secrecy surrounding their romance took its toll, and after several brief separations, they parted ways permanently: "I don't think I would have been a very good royal and I could never have sat there watching other people do what I love."

The pair speak by telephone two or three times annually, and she notes that he never forgets to ring on her birthday.

"Both our lives moved on, but we have a great friendship," she said.

"I have so much love for him and he has ended up with the right person."

Henshall, who married fellow performer Tim Howar, also shared her rue feelings about Edward and Sophie, sayig: "I'm a complicated lady to have a relationship with, and so it gives me great joy to see two people I love so dearly still be happy with the perfect person for them."

Undoubtedly, some loves are forever — not in presence, but in soul.