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Princess Kate skips George, Charlotte titles to set 'humble' example

Prince George, Princess Charlotte receive key lesson from their mother Catherine

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published July 13, 2026

Princess Kate skips George, Charlotte titles to set humble example
Princess Kate skips George, Charlotte titles to set 'humble' example 

Kate Middleton not only turns heads with her chic style statements, but her kind interactions with people always stand out and show her true personality.

On July 12, the Prince and Princess of Wales, with their son, Prince George, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, attended the Wimbledon men's singles final.

Before heading to the Centre Court, the Wales family had a lovely interaction with players and staff.

One specific moment that caught the attention of many was Princess Catherine's humble introduction of her kids to a boy named Leo. 

After greeting the boy herself, she introduced George and Charlotte, skipping their royal titles. 

Fans praised the Princess for being down to earth, setting a great example not only for those in attendance but also for her children.

"She is perfect always! - couldn’t be more elegant and beautiful than she already is - she is a true queen already," a social media user wrote. 

Another penned, "She is such a natural every step of the way. Elegant, classy, soft-spoken, kind, sincere and attentive. She is going to make a magnificent Queen one day!"

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