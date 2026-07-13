Sarah Ferguson secret meeting details uncovered

Sarah Ferguson once again made it to the headlines after interesting details about her secret meeting were revealed.

According to The Mail, the former Duchess of York was in talks with comedian Alan Carr for a television show, but destiny has other plans.

Before bombshell details about her and Andrew's links with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light, she 'invited' the television personality to Royal Lodge.

Right before evicting, Fergie and Alan had lunch at the massive royal property earlier this year.

"Sarah had Alan over for lunch before she left Royal Lodge and said they could make a great partnership for telly, flying around the world together," the source uncovered.

As per the report, the show, which was cancelled for obvious reasons, would have explored Fergie exploring the different locations across the world.

An insider further shared, "After lunch, he was ushered into a drawing room to meet Andrew, who had been watching TV on a sofa. He seemed hardly to raise an eyebrow that Alan was there, but Alan's eyes were on stalks."

Soon after the talks, Sarah and Andrew's 'dark secrets' came out, costing them their professional and royal perks.

"Alan went to Royal Lodge that day out of curiosity to see the house, though he also wanted to do a deal. It's lucky he didn't take it further because shortly after the meeting, the Yorks were once again in disgrace," the report stated.