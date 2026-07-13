Prince Harry ‘loses’ key ally amid reconciliation plan with King Charles

Prince Harry may have one thing going in his favour but he is in deep trouble following a devastating blow he received during his trip to the UK.

Amid the back and forth with the Buckingham Palace over royal accommodation and security, Prince Harry, along with six other claimants, lost his phone hacking case against the DailyMail last week.

Even though Harry did take a step towards a reconciliation with his father, King Charles, owing to a family meeting at Highgrove, Harry’s is now losing allies.

Following the court verdict, the Duke of Sussex also expected to pay an eye-watering sum of £50 million ($67 million) in legal bills. Along with Harry, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Doreen Lawrence, Sadie Frost, and Sir Simon Hughes, were also suing the publication.

Now, sources are revealing that Harry has lost one more friend due to his ‘obsession’.

“This lawsuit became Harry’s obsession, and not everyone wanted to go down with the ship,” an insider revealed to Rob Shuter. “Elton supported him, but support has limits.”

Many friends have reportedly abandoned Harry following his royal exit in 2020, which also included David and Victoria Beckham.

The sources noted that people are “incredibly loyal to Harry and Meghan—until they aren’t”. They explained, “The friendship starts strong, something changes, and suddenly they’re out. Elton may be the latest name added to an increasingly long list.”