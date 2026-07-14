King Charles, Prince William face alarming breach at Palace throne room

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s shame has caused a major security issue for the royal family as protestors entered Buckingham Palace in shock turn of events.

There have been protests being conducted around royal residences and public engagements demanding to take stricter action against the former Duke of York over the harrowing allegations that have been made against him. However, there have been none held inside the Palace.

The monarchy HQ is open for paying visitors for the summer to look around the historic building, but activists from anti-monarchy group Republic found their way to the Palace’s Throne Room and unveiled a huge sign.

Over image of Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, the words read: “What did you know?”

The page also shared a photo of the protest, directly addressing King Charles and Prince William to answer the burning question.

According to the group’s CEO Graham Smith, the protestors took the question to the “symbolic home of the monarchy”.

“This question isn’t going away. It is simply not believable to think that Charles and William weren’t briefed years ago about the numerous allegations against Andrew,” he said. “Republic will not rest until these questions are answered, the protests will not stop until the monarchy is gone. The monarchy survives on secrecy, and that secrecy has to stop.”