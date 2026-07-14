Prince Harry talks ‘biggest gift' for children in new video message

Prince Harry issues special video message: ‘Home is where children belong’

Prince Harry returned back to Montecito following his five-day visit to the UK and finally shared a heartwarming message about the children.

Amid the various engagements that he took on his home country, the Duke of Sussex also met with his father King Charles, who reunited with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry appeared in a much chipper mood while he was in Birmingham and the new video message is just proof of that. Harry, who is a patron of WellChild charity, visited Birmingham Children's Hospital to meet families, WellChild Nurses and NHS colleagues who are helping children with complex medical needs receive the care they need at home.

“Home is where children belong, right?” Harry said. “I think everyone can relate to that and understand. And those people who have been in the hospital can also relate to how hard it is to be stuck in the hospital in an extended period of time.”

He shared that via the charity they are giving opportunity to families to be able to care for their children at home, to be able create those memories and have those experiences that every child should have.”

“It is ultimately the biggest gift that WellChild can give,” he continued. “It’s a community that comes together occasionally, but a community that exists up and down the country sort of hinged on the very nature of people’s compassion for one another.”

The event was to celebrate 20 years of the WellChild Nurse programme. Harry praised the work of the charity and how it roped him in 19 years ago.

He continues to support the work that the charity is doing, describing his latest visit as “brave, inspiring and resilient”.