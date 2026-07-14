Queen Camilla plays key role in King Charles meeting with Harry, Meghan

Queen Camilla did not leave her husband King Charles, alone with the former working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who on previous occasions aired the family's secrets in public.

On July 10, the monarch hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at his Highgrove home. Charles finally reunited with his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, it was revealed that the Queen was also part of the much-awaited reunion.

Speaking about it, royal commentator Sally Bedell Smith shared, "Significantly, Queen Camilla was by her husband’s side, not least to serve as a witness to Charles’s interactions with his volatile younger son—as she had been in February 2024 when Harry came to London after Charles’s cancer diagnosis was revealed."

This time, Harry's UK trip became a topic of discussion because his plan kept changing back and forth.

But at last, the Duke "ultimately got his way in securing a meeting with seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet at the royal Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire."

However, the Duke and Duchess were meant to follow strict conditions set by Buckingham Palace, such as no photographs, no details leaked in the press or on social media.

Notably, it is the first visit to the UK by Harry with his family since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee in June 2022.