Prince William forced to say ‘no’ to Prince Harry olive branch

Prince William made his stance quite clear when he paid no heed to the reunion plans King Charles had made with his second son Prince Harry.

It was reported that the monarch is now putting pressure on William to take a step towards reconciliation as diplomacy and peace will be crucial assets once he takes over the throne. Charles himself has taken that approach to avoid family drama becoming a part of his legacy.

Prince William is understood to be furious about his father going out of his way to meet with the Sussex clan and he firmly disagrees that he would need Harry in the future.

According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, while the future King “understands” why his cancer-stricken father did what he did, William has other priorities for his reign.

“He can appreciate that a father living with cancer wants to see his son and grandchildren, while still believing that Harry has not earned his way back into the family’s confidence,” she told Page Six.

“In his mind, the issue has never been whether Harry is family; it’s whether Harry can be trusted,” she said. “One afternoon at Highgrove doesn’t answer that question. King Charles can afford to think about legacy. Prince William has to think about longevity.”

William knows he is going to inherit the throne one day and has reportedly put a plan in place for how he wants to run things.

Schofield explained that a “father can forgive” but a monarch “still has to protect the Crown”.

“One meeting is easy. Rebuilding trust is extraordinarily difficult.” She added that the Palace cannot forger everything that happened in the past six years in one afternoon.