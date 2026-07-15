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Buckingham Palace comes under fire for ‘devastating' change

Palace suffers setback after King Charles takes unexpected decision

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 15, 2026

Buckingham Palace comes under fire for ‘devastating’ change
Buckingham Palace comes under fire for ‘devastating’ change

King Charles made a landmark decision about his royal residence which is being considered as an ending of a centuries-old tradition.

The Buckingham Palace, which had been undergoing a refurbishment programme scheduled to conclude next year, will no longer house the reigning monarch as Charles decided to stay at Clarence House for the entirety of his rule.

Meanwhile, the Palace will continue to serve as the monarchy HQ and all official affairs of the royals. Known for majestic appearance, the Palace holds not only a significance for the rule but also holds so much history. It has served as inspiration for many interior and architectural trends.

However, a renowned interior designer delivered a devastating verdict on the state of the Palace in current day.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, former Changing Rooms presenter, explained that the royal building has lost its grandeur and compares to Fawlty Towers.

“I was at Buckingham Palace recently and it looks like Fawlty Towers,” he told Heat magazine. “Once a grand, lovely space, it now has a feeling of a shuffy old golf hotel, which smells of cabbage and sticky carpets.”

The designer himself lives in a Grade II-listed 17th-century manor house in the Gloucestershire village of Siddington since 2007.

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