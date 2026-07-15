Queen Camilla makes big sacrifice for King Charles ‘top secret’ mission

Queen Camilla dutifully agreed to be a pillar of support for her husband King Charles, despite her grievances, for a secret mission.

The monarch and his wife met with the Sussexes last week, which was actually a “a top-secret arrangement” that not even the Prince and Princess of Wales were aware of.

In new details shared by sources close to the monarch, it was revealed that Camilla made a big sacrifice to be with Charles for the emotional family reunion.

King Charles met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after years of estrangement. A source close to the Sussexes tells Vanity Fair that Harry and Meghan were “delighted” to finally have the meeting.

Meanwhile, Camilla had to drop everything and rush to the Friday’s hour-long meeting. Monarch’s sources explained that it was “completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the king”.

Charles wanted Camilla by his side for moral support especially after all that has happened in the past. The source noted that she “dropped everything” and rushed to the King.

“She told no one, not even her family. She just got in the car and headed over. They were all on a mission to keep the meeting as watertight as possible,” the source said.

“Everyone was sworn to secrecy so that the meeting could remain private.”