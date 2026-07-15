 
Geo News

Queen Camilla makes big sacrifice for King Charles ‘top secret' mission

Queen Camilla rushes to be by King's side after urgent call about a secret meeting

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 15, 2026

Queen Camilla makes big sacrifice for King Charles ‘top secret’ mission
Queen Camilla makes big sacrifice for King Charles ‘top secret’ mission

Queen Camilla dutifully agreed to be a pillar of support for her husband King Charles, despite her grievances, for a secret mission.

The monarch and his wife met with the Sussexes last week, which was actually a “a top-secret arrangement” that not even the Prince and Princess of Wales were aware of.

In new details shared by sources close to the monarch, it was revealed that Camilla made a big sacrifice to be with Charles for the emotional family reunion.

King Charles met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after years of estrangement. A source close to the Sussexes tells Vanity Fair that Harry and Meghan were “delighted” to finally have the meeting.

Meanwhile, Camilla had to drop everything and rush to the Friday’s hour-long meeting. Monarch’s sources explained that it was “completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the king”.

Charles wanted Camilla by his side for moral support especially after all that has happened in the past. The source noted that she “dropped everything” and rushed to the King.

“She told no one, not even her family. She just got in the car and headed over. They were all on a mission to keep the meeting as watertight as possible,” the source said.

“Everyone was sworn to secrecy so that the meeting could remain private.”

Make us preferred on Google
King Charles joined by Princess Anne and senior royals for special Palace reception
King Charles joined by Princess Anne and senior royals for special Palace reception
King Charles pens emotional message after Archie, Lilibet UK departure
King Charles pens emotional message after Archie, Lilibet UK departure
King Charles uses historic title in major royal milestone
King Charles uses historic title in major royal milestone
Duke and Duchess of Westminster reveal London's newest green gem
Duke and Duchess of Westminster reveal London's newest green gem
Princess Royal meets South Korea's K-Pop sensations NMIXX in checked jacket
Princess Royal meets South Korea's K-Pop sensations NMIXX in checked jacket
Princess Anne promotes King Charles mission in key political affair
Princess Anne promotes King Charles mission in key political affair
King Charles team responds to Prince Harry UK drama: 'Show humility'
King Charles team responds to Prince Harry UK drama: 'Show humility'
Sarah Ferguson plans secret UK family reunion as she stands by Andrew
Sarah Ferguson plans secret UK family reunion as she stands by Andrew