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Prince George gives tension to Princess Kate as crucial chapter begins

Prince William, Princess Kate 'encourge' George amid fresh backlash

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Web Desk
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Published July 15, 2026

Prince George gives tension to Princess Kate as crucial chapter begins
Prince George gives tension to Princess Kate as crucial chapter begins

Prince George sparked reactions after his visible discomfort at a public-facing engagement became talk of the town.

The second in line to the throne stepped out with his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, to watch the Wimbledon men's singles final.

Princess Charlotte was also in attendance, and on and off, passing bright smiles. But George's facial expressions and gestures let people talk.

However, a body language expert said that it was not a sign of arrogance or bad manners but a genuine pressure which comes of knowing your position.

The 12-year-old is not only a part of the royal family but also a future King.

Ahead of embarking on a new chapter at Eton, Princess Kate and William have been encouraging their son to take part in more of these meet-and-greet type of events.

Kate Middleton is pretty "nervous" for his son as she knows he is shy and finds cameras and attention awkward.

The Princess of Wales has been training George behind the Palace walls, as it is the same journey for every member of the firm.

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