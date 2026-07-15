Royal experts slam Harry for exposing royal truth with his title

Prince Harry sparked reactions with his latest chat during his trip to the UK, introducing himself using his full name before revealing his occupation.

Marler asked the Duke of Sussex to introduce himself using his full name before revealing his occupation.

Harry responded: "Henry Albert Charles David, Duke of Sussex."

"Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke. But for today, I don't know. What do you want?" Harry said before ultimately settling on "Duke."

The revelation surprised royal commentator Kinsey Schofield. She reacted: "Instead of giving his full name, he gave his title."

Schofield, in conversation with Fox News, slammed the Duke as she said: "His full name is Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor. Unless he has legally changed his surname to Sussex — which I have seen no evidence that he has — 'Duke of Sussex' is a title, not his name."

The expert went on: "It was a subtle moment but one that reinforced how closely his identity remains tied to his royal status."

"This isn't the first time we've seen Harry's team place him on a comedy podcast," Schofield said.

"I think this appearance worked better because Joe Marler and the other hosts share Harry's British sense of humor," she continued.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard also weighed in on Harry's latest interview, saying it reminded her of an anecdote previously shared by royal author Hugo Vickers.

"Reportedly, the late Queen Elizabeth privately stated that Harry went to California to be a childminder," Chard said.

"Her thoughts were correct. There is absolutely nothing wrong with being a 'full-time dad.'

However, I'm sure he also wonders about his sense of purpose."

When Marler asked Harry if he'd call himself the "inventor" of the Invictus Games, Harry corrected him, saying "founder."

The interview, recorded during Harry's recent visit to the U.K, was intended to promote the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2027.