King Charles gives key responsibility to Prince Edward after sad news

King Charles sent Prince Edward to take part in a sombre event after issuing an emotional statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh arrived in Doha to extend condolences on behalf of the royal family after the death of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

Edward was welcomed by officials at Hamad International Airport in Qatar.

Upon hearing about the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, King Charles released a statement, expressing his sadness over the demise of the royal figure.

While praising the late royal figures' services for Qatar, the monarch said that he guided the nation through a transformative period in its history.

"His leadership, vision and commitment to the welfare of the Qatari people were widely admired, both within Qatar and around the world," the message reads.

King Charles and Queen Camilla extended their most heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to the members of the Al Thani Family, and to the people of Qatar at this time of loss and mourning.

"The thoughts and prayers of the Royal Family are with all those who grieve his loss."